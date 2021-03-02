New Sober Ride initiative aims to cut down on DUI’s

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

Tuesday kicks off a new Sober Ride initiative started by Vision Zero. It is funded by AAA and the North Dakota Department of Transportation. The program is created to provide a solution to driving impaired.

There were 240 fatalities as a result of driving impaired on North Dakota roads from 2015 to 2019, and approximately 1 in 6 adult arrests in North Dakota are due to impaired driving.

The ND Sober Ride initiative provides a $10 voucher for Lyft in cities that offer the ride-share service. Karin Mongeon, the safety director at the NDDOT, says, “AAA is providing the funding for the credits for the ride-share and then the DOT grant funds are used for the media to support the North Dakota Sober Ride program.”

The NDDOT has donated $78,000 to advertise the new initiative, which lasts from March 2-31. AAA donated $10,000 for the ride-share vouchers.

NDDOT Director Bill Panos said, “The program will start this week in cities that offer Lyft with the intention of eventually expanding to smaller communities across the state using taxi services and other transportation services.”

These vouchers can be used from the hours of 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The intention is to continue this option for future holidays and events where driving impaired is more frequent. Each holiday or event, a new voucher code will be generated. The vouchers are limited to one use per voucher code.

The voucher code for March is NDSoberRide.

Codes are also available at https://visionzero.nd.gov/.