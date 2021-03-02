New study shows health benefits to drinking coffee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The American Heart Association recently conducted a study about the health benefits of coffee. They found that there is a connection between drinking coffee and reduced cancer, as well as improvement in heart disease and diabetes rates. These benefits come from antioxidants found in the coffee beans.

Katie Johnke, the nutrition services coordinator at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, said, “When we’re talking about improvement in cancer rates, really that’s where you want to build healthy cells to prevent those bad cells from turning into cancer. That’s where the antioxidant component is really kind of that key part of it.”

Moderation is key when it comes to health benefits. Health benefits from coffee require moderation of caffeine intake. The recommended amount is no more than 400 mg of caffeine, or about 4 cups of coffee.

Johnke also said, “[If] it [is] a teaspoon of sugar just in your coffee in the morning, then that’s OK, but if you’re starting to drink multiple cups a day, multiple teaspoons, or extra drinks, that’s where that can add up.”

She says black coffee is the healthiest option.

If you’re not a coffee drinker, don’t worry! There are similar benefits in tea as well.

Johnke says, most importantly, don’t forget to drink water to remain hydrated and gain the full effect of these benefits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

ATW: Kathy Aspaas

ATW: Chatting w/ the Champs Velva Wrestling

ATW: Class B State Preview pt 2

ATW: Class B State Preview pt 1

When could we hit widespread 60s?

NDC MAR 2

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

District Basketball

Watching the Skies: Mars, Pleiades star cluster pair up very closely

Monster Bluefin reeled in off OBX

COURTESY VIDEO: Monster Bluefin reeled in off OBX

Virginia school district cancels Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’ in his books

Monday. March 1st, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Randy Bina

Minority Scholarship

Mandan Fire

COVID & Gyms

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 3/1

Electoral College

More HERG Money

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News