New study shows health benefits to drinking coffee

The American Heart Association recently conducted a study about the health benefits of coffee. They found that there is a connection between drinking coffee and reduced cancer, as well as improvement in heart disease and diabetes rates. These benefits come from antioxidants found in the coffee beans.

Katie Johnke, the nutrition services coordinator at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, said, “When we’re talking about improvement in cancer rates, really that’s where you want to build healthy cells to prevent those bad cells from turning into cancer. That’s where the antioxidant component is really kind of that key part of it.”

Moderation is key when it comes to health benefits. Health benefits from coffee require moderation of caffeine intake. The recommended amount is no more than 400 mg of caffeine, or about 4 cups of coffee.

Johnke also said, “[If] it [is] a teaspoon of sugar just in your coffee in the morning, then that’s OK, but if you’re starting to drink multiple cups a day, multiple teaspoons, or extra drinks, that’s where that can add up.”

She says black coffee is the healthiest option.

If you’re not a coffee drinker, don’t worry! There are similar benefits in tea as well.

Johnke says, most importantly, don’t forget to drink water to remain hydrated and gain the full effect of these benefits.