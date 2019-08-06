New Technology Being Used In I-94 Work Zone

MANDAN – New steps have been taken in the I-94 construction zone to not only get you through the work zone more efficiently, but also more safely.

The D-O-T says they are using a new Intelligent Transportation System in the work zone for the first time in the state.

The system uses a series of speed monitors to detect the flow of traffic.

If that traffic slows down or stops those sensors relay a message to electronic message boards that alert traffic approaching the work zone to expect slowdowns.

The D-O-T says the system has already reduced crashes.

“Once we got them dialed into where they’ll turn on like we wanted you can look at the graph that they provide and you can see that they’re turning on and off like we want. They’re working great that way, I do believe they have reduced crashes of course there’s still crashes in a work zone when traffic backs up you’re always gonna have someone distracted”, said DOT Engineer Bernie Southam.

As for the overall project, officials say that remains on schedule.

In fact, work to repair over a dozen bridges is actually ahead of schedule with only two bridges still needing major work.

The DOT says those annoyed by the rough ride can breathe a little easier as milling and paving work in the work zone is expected to get started in just under two weeks.

“Those patches that are out there in Mandan, those are not the final product, we’re gonna be coming in and milling off two inches of the entire roadway and then replacing it with new asphalt so those rough riding patches will go away”, said Southam.

Work Between Exit 152 and Exit 147 remains slightly behind schedule as the contractor is having a hard time getting some additional paving machines from Minnesota.