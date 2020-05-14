New Town educator receives Presidential Cybersecurity Educator Award

An educator in a small town in rural North Dakota has earned some pretty big bragging rights.

We share the story of a middle school principal who is being recognized for her love and passion for her students on a national level.

“Wow. It was….the words cannot fathom the magnitude and gratitude,” said Kara Four Bear.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced that two people would be receiving the Presidential Cybersecurity Educator Award. One of those awardees, New Town Middle School Principal Kara Four Bear.

“This is the first year that they have had the award. So pretty excited that someone in small-town North Dakota would be recognized for their work in cyber education,” said Four Bear.

But the success didn’t come overnight. Four Bear has spent her three years as an administrator looking for ways to take her students’ curriculum into the future.

She added, “So we took the approach of building a more robust, more global and more STEM centered programming and scheduling for our students.”

And those kids are getting opportunities outside the classroom, too.

“We sent two pilot cohorts to the Valley City State University campus to be more immersed in what the college experience looks like for STEM education and STEM careers,” she said.

The principal says her teachers and students deserve credit for the national award, too.

And of course, Four Bear says there’s always more work to be done.

“That’s what we’re here for. That’s what we come to school for, every day. Our learners,” she said.

Along with the award, Four Bear will receive public recognition as a leader in cybersecurity education.