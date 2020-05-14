New Town educator receives Presidential Cybersecurity Educator Award

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An educator in a small town in rural North Dakota has earned some pretty big bragging rights.
We share the story of a middle school principal who is being recognized for her love and passion for her students on a national level.

“Wow. It was….the words cannot fathom the magnitude and gratitude,” said Kara Four Bear.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced that two people would be receiving the Presidential Cybersecurity Educator Award. One of those awardees, New Town Middle School Principal Kara Four Bear.

“This is the first year that they have had the award. So pretty excited that someone in small-town North Dakota would be recognized for their work in cyber education,” said Four Bear.

But the success didn’t come overnight. Four Bear has spent her three years as an administrator looking for ways to take her students’ curriculum into the future.

She added, “So we took the approach of building a more robust, more global and more STEM centered programming and scheduling for our students.”

And those kids are getting opportunities outside the classroom, too.

“We sent two pilot cohorts to the Valley City State University campus to be more immersed in what the college experience looks like for STEM education and STEM careers,” she said.

The principal says her teachers and students deserve credit for the national award, too.
And of course, Four Bear says there’s always more work to be done.

“That’s what we’re here for. That’s what we come to school for, every day. Our learners,” she said.

Along with the award, Four Bear will receive public recognition as a leader in cybersecurity education.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14"

How to spot fake weather news

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to spot fake weather news"

Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

West Morton Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Morton Golf"

Burgum in D.C.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum in D.C."

Dr. Wynne & Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne & Face Masks"

Nonprofits feeling the effects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofits feeling the effects"

Snow Shack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Shack"

Safe Church Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Church Services"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wearing a Mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearing a Mask"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13"

Census Offices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Offices"

Road Bumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Bumps"

Bicycle Boom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bicycle Boom"

Quilt Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quilt Tradition"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge