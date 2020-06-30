New Town residents can now buy fireworks in the city, but not use them there

Fourth of July celebrations will soon be underway and for the first time in years, people in New Town can buy fireworks in city limits– but they still can’t use them there.

Council members voted to allow the sale of small explosives after two people expressed interested in selling them for the upcoming holiday. The ordinance passed, but council member Douglas Bratvold, who is also the assistant fire chief, says he’s not so sure it’s a good idea.

“The more I thought about it, and thinking about all these fire calls that we’ve had over the past years. I thought we would just try selling them in town instead of lighting them off in town. Just to see how things will change,” said Bratvold.

Bratvold says the council will revisit the ordinance next year and make changes if they see fit.