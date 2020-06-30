New Town residents clean up after Monday’s storm damage

Around 8:30 Monday night, straight-line winds just over 80 miles per hour whipped through New Town. Clean-up on Tuesday is underway as people try to pick up the pieces.

Less than 24 hours after strong storms wipe through the area, crews were out assessing the damage.

“You can’t get your heavier vehicles off the road but we can drag the trees in and get rid of that stuff,” said James Baker.

Baker works for the Three Affiliated Tribes’ Beautification Project. He says out of all the debris and downed trees he saw, nothing compares to his own experience he had with Monday’s storm.

Baker added, “The storm died down so I started driving across the bridge thinking I could make it.

When I got halfway through, the pickup truck started going like this and I couldn’t see anything.”

Baker says with all he could do was pull over along the side of the bridge, hoping for the best.

“It lasted about 10-15 minutes. It was chaos. I eventually got off the bridge to the other side and the wind just continued,” added Baker.

With winds reaching up to 80 miles an hour, many people in the Four Bears Park we spoke with say they decided to seek shelter at nearby hotels for fear of having their campers turned over like this one.

“I was really scared. I called my wife and told her what was going on, and I told her and the kids I loved them,” said Brent Tveter.

Tveter didn’t want to be on camera, because he was still shaken up about the storm. He eventually got out of his camper, but not before things got a little hectic.

Tveter said, “I was in the camper watching the storm hit and stuff, and as it started to get worse the shades started to flip up and bust a couple straps.”

One couple we spoke with off-camera lost everything in their camper.

Baker says the tribe will be doing things like securing structures around the campground and taking care or dead tree limbs to lessen the damage to the resident’s property then next time a storm rolls through.

There was also some small damage to the 4 Bears Casino.