New Town’s new beach and recreation facility is now open

Despite the weather being in the low 60s, people in New Town made their way to the new 4 Bears Beach and Recreation facility.

“I think it’s really important. I think it’s great that we have this thing here now because we do have certain spots in this area where you can just go to swim, but some of it’s overrun with vegetation, sometimes sharp rocks, so this is beautiful,” said Tilden Bird, New Town resident.

People of all ages showed up to see the new man-made beach on Lake Sakakawea. The project has been in the works for the last two years. Having somewhere safe to swim has been the main focus of the project.

“We want to make sure safety is there and so, often kids will just swim anywhere and you have drop offs and the area is unknown sometimes and we don’t want things like that to happen where somebody gets hurt or what have you,” said Mark Fox, chairman MHA Nation.

The facility has a concessions stand, changing rooms and bathrooms, a foot washing station and of course…the beach. 10-truckloads of sand were brought in to create it. But, this is only the first phase of this new beach.

“There’s going to be a basketball court so there’s going to be a number of other things, beach and volleyball, things like that more picnic areas than has been. We’re going to put some trees up have a small orchard growing things of that nature even an amphitheater or almost like a concert bowl,” said Fox.

It was a little chilly in New Town, so Chairman Fox offered an incentive to anyone brave enough to test the waters. And one man accepted the challenge.

“He said he’d give $50,” said Joshua Hale, New Town resident.

“Do you think it’s worth $50?”

“It ain’t that cold,” Hale added.

Other people weren’t brave enough to jump all the way in, but they still wanted to feel the sand between their toes.

The beach is open through Labor Day weekend.