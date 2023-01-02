BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — “The biggest thing is set a goal and figure out how you’re going to reach that goal. A lot of people get discouraged because they think that something’s just going to happen overnight, and they have to understand and realize that it is a lifestyle change and you have to take little steps in order to see those big results,” said Christie Larson, the owner of Active Lifestyle Nutrition.

Larson is talking about resolutions. 2023 is here and resolutions are well underway. People want to stay healthy and happy. Active Lifestyle Nutrition is aiming to help with that.

The shop offers meal replacement shakes, thermogenic energizing teas that burn extra calories along with bakery items, like protein balls and donuts. However, there’s more than just the tasty teas and treats.

“We offer free metabolism testing and accountability challenges. So, we have a lot of people that kind of plug into that to get on track and to reach the results for the year,” said Larson.

Not only are they welcoming in a new year at Active Lifestyle, but they also celebrated their 6th birthday on Monday with balloons and a raffle.

If you are wondering about hours of operations or how to get more involved with a healthy lifestyle, visit their Facebook page called Active Nutrition Bismarck.