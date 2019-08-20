Next Roundabout In Bismarck Area On Schedule

BISMARCK – Work on Burleigh County’s fourth roundabout is progressing and remains on schedule.

The project – at the intersection of Highway 1804 and North Washington Street in North Bismarck — is actually two projects in one, with the other being the resurfacing of North Washington Street from 57th Avenue Northwest up to Highway 1804.

Major dirt work is expected to wrap up this week with concrete work starting next week.

We spoke with the Burleigh County Engineer who tells us why a roundabout was needed for that intersection.

“At that particular intersection, we have had fatalities in the past, so that elevates it in the selection process, to some other type of intersection such as a roundabout. So we considered all of those factors when we looked at that and it appeared that the roundabout was the best solution for us at that location,” said Burleigh County Engineer Marcus Hall.

Hall adds so far the project is on schedule for a November 1st completion date.