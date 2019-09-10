Night-time construction to take place on the Bismarck Expressway near Washington Street

Night-time construction work will begin tonight, Monday, Sept. 9 on the Bismarck Expressway, near Washington Street in south Bismarck.

Portions of Washington Street near the Expressway will have lane reductions in each direction to accommodate truck traffic working in the area. Lane reductions will be in place daily at approximately 6:30 p.m. beginning Monday.

Crews will remove lane reductions daily at approximately 6:30 a.m. until work is completed, weather permitting, on Thursday.

Motorists using Washington to access the Expressway between the hours of 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. should be prepared to stop and expect delays. The project is taking place in the evenings to complete work when it will have less impact on motorists.

North Dakota Department of Transportation asks all motorists to please slow down and pay attention while driving through work zones for the safety of travelers and construction workers.

The I-94 Mandan-Bismarck Expressway Project is expected to be completed in the fall.