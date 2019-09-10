Night-time construction to take place on the Bismarck Expressway near Washington Street

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1061 Road Work_1473728432204.png

Night-time construction work will begin tonight, Monday, Sept. 9 on the Bismarck Expressway, near Washington Street in south Bismarck.

Portions of Washington Street near the Expressway will have lane reductions in each direction to accommodate truck traffic working in the area. Lane reductions will be in place daily at approximately 6:30 p.m. beginning Monday.

Crews will remove lane reductions daily at approximately 6:30 a.m. until work is completed, weather permitting, on Thursday.

Motorists using Washington to access the Expressway between the hours of 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. should be prepared to stop and expect delays. The project is taking place in the evenings to complete work when it will have less impact on motorists. 

North Dakota Department of Transportation asks all motorists to please slow down and pay attention while driving through work zones for the safety of travelers and construction workers.

The I-94 Mandan-Bismarck Expressway Project is expected to be completed in the fall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Century vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Mandan"

The Grass is Greener is Surrey

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Grass is Greener is Surrey"

Make a Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Make a Wish"

Surrey Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Enrollment"

Mosquito Borne Virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Borne Virus"

Super Advice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Advice"

Darrell Anderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Darrell Anderson"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"

Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

CHI Growing Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Growing Williston"

Williston Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Enrollment"

Vinyl Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Sales"

Business 101

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business 101"

Promotion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Promotion"

Boat Parking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boat Parking"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Missing Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Man"

Property Tax Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Property Tax Increase"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hope Manor Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hope Manor Fundraiser"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss