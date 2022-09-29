Nikki Entzel, in court September 28,2022. Entzel is accused of cospiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of her husband Chad Entzel.

This is a continuing story and will be updated as new details develop during the trial.

Thursday, September 29

Hour 1, Day 3

The day’s events began with a testimony from Mike Mees, a special agent with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and agent with the Narcotics Task Force. When showing photos of his visit to the Entzel’s home, complete with the basement and burned rooms, he reported noticing a torn pack of cigarettes near the furnace. Checking the filter, the investigator stated that there was nothing wrong with the filter that would aid in starting a fire. Multiple pieces of evidence were also brought before the court, including the furnace filter and shotgun wads.

Photos of the hotel room Nikki and Earl stayed in were then displayed, of particular note was a photo of a pair of shoes that had a dark-colored pattern of soot on the sole. Mees and Silbernagel then went to conduct a search and interview of Earl Howard. A search of Howard’s pickup showed a package sent to Nikki Entzel, a folder of bank information from Wells Fargo for a bank account owned by Nikki, and advertisements for a realty group in the Bismarck/Mandan area. A pack of cigarettes of the same brand as those found in the Entzel’s basement was identified in Earl’s vehicle. A journal was also recovered in Earl’s vehicle, containing contact information for Nikki Entzel, and identifying a new phone plan that featured Nikki as an authorized user. Details regarding Kirkwood Mall were also present in the journal, with many diagrams drawn with squares, suspected measurements, breakers, fuses, and individual items, and a FedEx shipment from Earl to Chad Entzel.

Joe Arenz, another special agent with the BCI, was sworn in as the first hour concluded.

9:00 a.m.: Day 3 in the Nikki Entzel trial is now underway.

7:30 a.m.: The trial of Nikki Entzel is expected to continue starting at 9:00 a.m., this morning in Burleigh County District Court, Judge Douglas Bahr presiding. Jury selection was Monday. On Wednesday, the prosecution played an edited version of Nikki Entzel’s six-hour interrogation by police not long after Chad Entzel’s body was found in the Entzel home following a fire in the building.

During the interrogation, Entzel’s story changed several times regarding her location and actions around the time of Chad’s death and her presence at her home at the time police believed Chad was killed and two other visits after he was killed.

Nikki Entzel is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, among other charges. Prosecutors argue Nikki Entzel, along with her alleged lover, Earl Howard, Ontario, Canada, had conspired to kill Chad Entzel for life insurance money and, after murdering him, set fire to the Entzel home with the body inside.

Investigators said Chad Entzel died from two gunshot wounds and that he was apparently killed days before the January 2, 2020 house fire.

The trial began September 27 with jury selection, followed by the prosecution’s opening statement the next day. The defense has deferred its opening statement to a later time.



