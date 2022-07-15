NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Monkeypox has not been reported in North Dakota, however, there have been cases reported in Minnesota and South Dakota.

According to the CDC, monkeypox was discovered in 1958, but in May of this year, a global outbreak began.

Photo Courtesy of the CDC

Symptoms include headache, fever, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.

Monkeypox can spread by direct skin contact, as well as respiratory secretions from doing things like kissing or touching an item the rash touched.

There’s no reason to be alarmed just because of monkeypox. It shouldn’t hinder anybody from getting their regular, legitimate daily activities,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe, the health officer at First District Health Unit.

The North Dakota Department of Health received 65 doses of the monkeypox vaccine. The vaccines will be given to those in close contact with someone who has monkeypox.