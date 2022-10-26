BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — No residents or first responders were injured after 22 firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire alarm activation at an apartment building on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, a report was received of a fire alarm activation around 8:34 a.m., with fire crews arriving to find no signs of a fire showing from the exterior of the building and residents evacuating.

Upon entering the building, first responders found smoke in the hallway leading from one of the apartments and found the source of the fire in a bedroom.

The fire was small enough that firefighters were able to use a handheld extinguisher to knock down the flames and then ventilate the building of any smoke.

The occupants of the apartment were not displaced by the fire, and fire damage was limited to the area of a bed in the room of origin with only light smoke damage throughout the apartment.

The fire department credits the apartment resident’s timely action of activating the building fire alarm system when they first found the fire, which started the building evacuation and alerted the 911 dispatch of the emergency.