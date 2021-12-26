No Travel Advisory issued for most of North Dakota

A No Travel Advisory has been issued for all of North Dakota’s highways except for the far southwestern portion of the state, where there are still roadways that are covered with snow, or patches of snow. Blowing snow is causing some poor visibility coupled with the issues on the roadways.

I-94 is currently closed from Bismarck to Fargo in both directions, and I-29 is closed from Fargo to South Dakota.

Experts urge to stay home unless absolutely necessary. If traveling, ensure to have a winter survival kit in the vehicle, as there will be some dangerous wind chills that are behind this snow. Wind chills at times can dip to 35 below zero at some points.

We will continue to keep you updated as more advisories come out.