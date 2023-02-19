BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The week of Valentine’s Day brings to mind thoughts of love, marriage, and babies coming in the baby carriage — but as the prices and ideas of relationships and romance change over the years, many people have opted to leave marriage out of their lives — at least, for the time being.

A study performed by auto insurance site QuoteWizard noted that across the nation, the marriage rate in the United States has decreased by 8% since 2011. This isn’t to say that everything relating to marriage has suffered — divorces, in fact, have also decreased in number, and by a much higher value too (17%). We’ve already learned that the singles scene here in North Dakota is one of the weakest in the country, but are our married couples faring any better?

In order to determine the percentages of marriage and divorce around the US, QuoteWizard reviewed data from the United States Census regarding marriage and divorce rates from 2011 to 2020. The percentage of people who are married, divorced, or have never been married was derived from 2020 data. The US’s and North Dakota’s most recent rates in terms of marital status, according to the study, are as follows:

Nationwide: Married, Divorced, and Never Married Percentages

% Married in 2020 % Divorced in 2020 % Never Married in 2020 49% 11% 33%

North Dakota: Married, Divorced, and Never Married Percentages

% Married in 2020 % Divorced in 2020 % Never Married in 2020 50% 10% 34%

During the study, it was observed that the marriage rate in ND has decreased by 12% over the previous decade — approximately 150% of the national average. This is, suprisingly, equal to the divorce rate in North Dakota (12%). Here’s a quick look at the marriage and divorce rates from the 2020 Census, as well as the change in these rates we’ve seen since 2011.

Marriage, Divorce, and Percentage Changes in North Dakota

Marriage Rate Per 1,000 People in 2020 Divorce Rate Per 1,000 People in 2020 % Change in Marriage Rate Since 2011 %Change in Divorce Rate Since 2011 5 2 -12% -12%

The report also took notice of some intriguing trends when it comes to marriage and divorce rates — speciciaflly, that gender and wealth can play an impact on who enters and exits a marriage. Overall, men who earn more than $100,000 a year are the most likely to be married, and women who earn between $75,000 and $100,000 a year are the most likely to be divorced.

National Marriage Rate By Income

Demographic % Never Married in 2020 % Married in 2020 % Divorced in 2020 Men: $5,000 or less 66% 24% 5% Men: $5,000 – $15,000 59% 29% 7% Men: $15,000 – $25,000 53% 35% 8% Men: $25,000 – $40,000 44% 42% 8% Men: $40,000 – $75,000 30% 56% 9% Men: $75,000 – $100,000 21% 67% 9% Men: $100,000 or more 13% 78% 6% Women: $5,000 or less 52% 32% 8% Women: $5,000 – $15,000 47% 36% 9% Women: $15,000 – $25,000 38% 43% 12% Women: $25,000 – $40,000 34% 46% 13% Women: $40,000 – $75,000 26% 55% 13% Women: $75,000 – $100,000 23% 57% 14% Women: $100,000 or more 17% 66% 12%

To view the full study, listing marriage and divorce numbers and rates for each state, visit Quotewizard’s results page here.