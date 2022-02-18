The 2022 spring wild turkey lottery drawing was held earlier this week. A total of 7,647 wild turkey licenses were available, 635 more than last year.

Now, North Dakota Game and Fish reports 642 licenses remain available in seven units.

If you didn’t get a license in the first draw, you have another chance to nab one. And if you have only one license, this is an opportunity to get a second one — hunters are allowed two licenses for the spring season.

The remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning 8:00 a.m., Central Time, on Wednesday, March 16.

Licenses remain in unit 06, Bowman County; unit 13, Dunn County; unit 19, Grant and Sioux counties and portions of Morton County; unit 31, Mountrail County; unit 44, Slope County; unit 45, Stark County; and unit 51, Burke County and portions of Renville, Bottineau and Ward counties.

Applications must be submitted online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website. Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply.