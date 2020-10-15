NOAA releases the winter outlook

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their winter outlook for both temperature and precipitation. This is for the months of November, December, and January. North Dakota isn’t favored for either above or below-average temperatures when factoring in all three months. However, with the likelihood of a La Nina winter, expect a higher chance for arctic air outbreaks. Keep in mind that one month can be well below average and another could be well above average. This outlook is for the three-month entirety.

When we don’t have a color categorization, it means equal chances of below average and above average temperatures.

We are favored for above average precipitation for the months of November, December and January.

The darker the green, the higher the confidence in a wetter than normal winter.

