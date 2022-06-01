The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, or NOAA for short, is warning tourists and locals of a dolphin off of North Padre Island in Texas.

Although the dolphin is acclimated to humans, marine biologists report that its behavior has become far more aggressive over the past year. This is, in part, due to human interaction, like feeding it, petting it, etc. Despite NOAA warning the residents and guests of North Padre Island against making contact with the dolphin, many have not heeded the advice and continue to seek it out.

This isn’t the first time that a dolphin or other wild animal has become dangerously close to people; however, this situation has happened so often that NOAA has identified a four-stage process to show when dolphins have become too close to people and unafraid of human contact.

The process begins at stage one, where the dolphin first enters the area. Here, it may observe people and boats and even follow them, but will not actually approach.

By the second stage, the dolphin begins following boats and people, and in turn, people start to swim with, feed, or otherwise interact with it. This slowly causes the dolphin to be less wary of humans.

During the third stage of acclimation, the dolphin loses it’s wariness to people and boats, and allows social interaction with people. Unfortunately, this familiarity with people also results in the dolphin being well-known, sometimes gaining attention on social media and causing tourists to actively seek out and interact with it. This is where the dolphin enters the fourth and final stage of the process.

The more this occurs, the more likely the dolphin is to show aggressive behavior. This is the situation that the North Padre Dolphin is currently in- where its interactions with humans have left it unafraid and displaying more worrying actions. Marine biologists report the dolphin is now separating small children and pets swimming in the water away from their parents or owners.

It’s important to minimize harmful contact that the dolphin may have with humans for fear of injuring them, but this goes both ways: with so many people coming to interact with the dolphin, there’s a chance the humans would inflict harm on the dolphin as well. To this end, the advent of summer has NOAA officials concerned for the dolphin’s safety. Researchers found that the dolphin has previous wounds from boats on it, and worries about future boat accidents. That is far more common now than ever thanks to an upcoming surge of watercraft activity.

For those traveling to North Padre or who seek to interact with wildlife, NOAA advises individuals that when it comes to wild animals, the best approach is to not approach at all, and instead leave the area as quickly as possible to avoid any potential interactions.

NOAA would like to remind those interested in seeing the dolphin that while it may seem friendly, it is still a wild animal, and its behavior is entirely unpredictable. If one wouldn’t do it for the well-being of the animal, they may be swayed by the negative effects on a person: in addition to any injuries to the self, interaction with dolphins that may injure them or change their natural behavior (despite the dolphin seeming to acclimate to humans). This type of interaction is cited as illegal harassment under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. This includes feeding wild dolphins. Violations against the MMPA can be prosecuted, and are punishable by up to a year in prison or fines totaling up to $100,000 each.

NOAA and other marine biologists are currently working to see if anything can be done to both keep the dolphin isolated and protected. Law enforcement plans to increase patrols in the area as well.