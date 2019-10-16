Non-verbal 5-year-old speaks volumes

BISMARCK — One local girl with a rare birth defect has something to say. And even though this young girl is non-verbal, she’s on a mission to share her message.

“I felt very lost, very stuck and very scared for what we were gonna do next,” said Kari Wolff, Libby’s mom.

Libby is five years old and has Schizencephaly, a rare disorder characterized by slits in the cerebral hemispheres of the brain resulting in developmental delays and limited movement.

Her aunt, Nicole Morrison, is her full-time caregiver along with her mom, but one of the major challenges they’ve discovered is learning to communicate with Libby.

It was slow going until a few years ago when Libby’s aunt came across Trailblazing Communications.

It is a 13-module system that addresses all aspects of our lives in a very easy-to-understand digital app format. Nicole said the digital app taps into the energy and wisdom of all parts of you to be able to locate, identify and shift all traumatic energy that your body and life holds.

“With Libby, she’s nonverbal so we use it to find out how school went, what’s going on with her day, why is she coughing, why didn’t she sleep last night. Just a variety of different things, we use it to find the reason those things are happening,” said Nicole.

They’ve been using this technique for three years now. There are days Nicole and Kari sit at the kitchen table using the technique to help understand what she needs.

“Thankfully I had an amazing sister that had an opening in her life and could come into our home and care for Libby. And so she’s been coming here for two years…a little over two years now, and it’s been a lifesaver,” said Kari.

With missing brain matter, one would think it’s difficult to communicate, but Libby says otherwise.

So, her message for the viewers is: The art of taking care of yourself is that it’s problem-solving. You don’t have to be perfect and it’s OK if you make mistakes.

Despite her difficulties, she lives a full life, and it may not look picture perfect to outsiders, but Libby said she is determined to change the world with the way she communicates.

If you want to follow more of Libby’s journey, check out her Facebook page ‘Diary of Miss Libby‘.