North Central and West bus routes in Minot changing Monday

The intersection of Third Street NE and Fifth Avenue NE will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, Sept. 9, as underground work related to the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Control Project begins in that location.

The City of Minot Transit Department has changed the North Central and West bus routes due to this upcoming construction.

The new routes will be as follows:

The North Central route will follow the southbound detour on Sixth Avenue NE to Broadway, and then on to Central Avenue where it will go south on First Street SE and continue its normal route back to the Municipal Auditorium.

The West Route will take the southbound detour on Sixth Avenue NE to Broadway, then directly to Burdick Expressway to the Auditorium. There will be no West Route service to the downtown area due to these detours.

If you have any questions on these changes, contact the Minot City Transit at 857-4148.