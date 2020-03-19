Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19 in the state, public school status
North Dakota AG warns of coronavirus-related scams

While already on heightened alert from the coronavirus outbreak, North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is warning of coronavirus-related scams.

Stenehjem is warning of four scams. One, “phishing” emails. These emails appear to come from legitimate government agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control, especially if the email encourages you to click on a link for more information. Stenehjem said to delete them without response.

Second, calls, emails, advertising or mail offering a miracle cure for, or protection against, coronavirus. There is currently no vaccine or cure for coronavirus. When one is available, the appropriate government agencies will provide information to the public.

Third, don’t be fooled by calls or text messages claiming that you are required to pay for testing or to provide personal information as part of government response to the coronavirus. These are scams.

And last, beware of unauthorized or fraudulent charities or solicitations. Bogus charities will try to solicit donations during these emergencies. Do not donate any funds without doing some research.

The Consumer Protection division warns that other states have already seen scams using the coronavirus, including a report of a scam involving a supposed automatic credit or bank charge for a coronavirus test kit which can only be canceled and refunded if the unsuspecting victim will “verify” their account information and mailing address.

If you have any concerns, suspect fraud or have seen one of these scams, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-472-2600, or email ndag@nd.gov.

