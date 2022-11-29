(KXNET) — A new study suggests North Dakota is among the top U.S. states with the most lives lost as a result of excessive alcohol consumption.

Online prescription drug service NiceRX examined numerous data points to compile its list. When the digital dust settled, North Dakota came in at #6 in states with the highest loss of lives due to excessive drinking.

The research also revealed the following about North Dakota:

The total cost of excessive alcohol consumption across the state is $488 million, which is equivalent to $725 per capita.

The average adult in the state drinks 3.16 gallons of alcohol each year.

Nationwide, over 140,000 people die from alcohol-related deaths in the US every year, with those who drink alcohol excessively seeing their lives shortened by an average of 26 years.

Here are the top 10 states with the highest rates of alcohol-related deaths:

Rank State Average Death Rate per 100,000 people 1 New Mexico 34.3 2 Wyoming 28.5 3 Alaska 23.9 4 South Dakota 21.2 5 Montana 20.3 6 North Dakota 19.7 7 Colorado 18.8 8 Oregon 18.3 9 Arizona 16.1 10 Nevada 15.1 10 Oklahoma 15.1

The research also revealed:

New Hampshire has been named the state with the highest alcohol consumption in the US. On average 4.67 gallons of alcohol are consumed per capita.

The total cost of excessive drinking in Utah is $1.63 billion, or $592 per person living in the state, which is the lowest in the US.

New Mexico has the lowest number of alcohol-related deaths in the US. Across the state, there are 5.9 deaths per 100,000 people.

You can read the complete survey, along with the methodology used, here.