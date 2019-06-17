North Dakota author heads to DC to receive a national award

A local author is receiving an award next week in Washington DC.. for her book about a rescue pet.

Author Kat Socks pictured with Illustrator Ben Brick.

Adopting a pet from a shelter is not only exciting, but it’s a feel-good experience as well. Kat Socks and her family brought their adopted dog, Pickles, home to their farm. And they all work together to make the transition fun, even though Pickles was full of mischief.

“She originally was from Minot during the flood and unfortunately during the flood, there was hundreds of dogs up there and poor Pickles kept getting returned and in the end, a family member of mine ended up with Pickles it turns out shes just the sweetest dog ever,” said Kat Sock/Author of Pickles the Dog.

Kat will also be signing books at the largest library event in the nation while she is in Washington.