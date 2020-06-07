North Dakota breweries team up for Crosstown Brewdown

Five local breweries are coming together in North Dakota. They aren’t just uniting to make some new brews, but also to give back to the community.

Gideon’s Brewing Company GM Woody says, “Each brewery on the second Friday of the month will release the Crosstown Brew Down at their breweries. Each one will be different but it will be the same style but our own unique version of that style.”

Woody came up with this whole concept at the beginning of the year to try to get local breweries to come together.

​Woody says, “Being enthusiastic for craft beer is like having a favorite sports team. It’s like even if you don’t have nothing else it brings you together and surround yourself around that and it starts and sparks some pretty good conversations.​”

Gideon’s Brewery, Bismarck Brewing, Bird Dog Brewing, Dialectic Brewing, and Buffalo Commons have unified as one and they are using their new brews as a way to help out the United Way Backpack Program, which provides food to students who can’t afford it in our community.​

“We didn’t anticipate it being as popular as it was and I don’t think anyone brewed as much as we should have,” says Woody. “I know this time everyone stepped up a little bit more which is going to provide us the opportunity to give more the backpack program.​”

I spoke with the brewmaster of Dialectic to see what’s in store for their upcoming Brewdown.

Co-Owner at Dialectic Brewing Company Dylan Hilfer-Schafer says, “Right here we have 15 gallons of our next batch coming up and this one will be a strawberry and basil Gose. So it’s about done fermenting right now but we are going to just add an ounce of basil and let that steep in there for a few days and then we also have 8 lbs of fresh strawberry.”



​I don’t want add too much more and ruin the surprise… so you will have to go in and taste his brew for yourself.

But the pandemic has hit many of these breweries hard.

Schafer adds, “I just want to encourage people to be patient and keep up their support because all of your guys viewers who are coming out and drinking the beer and supporting their local businesses are helping us get through this. And we need our community to get through this.”

The first Crosstown Brew Down went amazing Woody says, and most–if not all– breweries sold out of their batches within 24 hours.

The upcoming Crosstown Brew Down will be on June 12th. Fifty percent of all sales are directly donated to United Way Backpack Program.

