North Dakota breweries team up for Crosstown Brewdown

News
Posted: / Updated:

Five local breweries are coming together in North Dakota. They aren’t just uniting to make some new brews, but also to give back to the community.

Gideon’s Brewing Company GM Woody says, “Each brewery on the second Friday of the month will release the Crosstown Brew Down at their breweries. Each one will be different but it will be the same style but our own unique version of that style.”

Woody came up with this whole concept at the beginning of the year to try to get local breweries to come together.

​Woody says, “Being enthusiastic for craft beer is like having a favorite sports team. It’s like even if you don’t have nothing else it brings you together and surround yourself around that and it starts and sparks some pretty good conversations.​”

Gideon’s Brewery, Bismarck Brewing, Bird Dog Brewing, Dialectic Brewing, and Buffalo Commons have unified as one and they are using their new brews as a way to help out the United Way Backpack Program, which provides food to students who can’t afford it in our community.​

“We didn’t anticipate it being as popular as it was and I don’t think anyone brewed as much as we should have,” says Woody. “I know this time everyone stepped up a little bit more which is going to provide us the opportunity to give more the backpack program.​”

I spoke with the brewmaster of Dialectic to see what’s in store for their upcoming Brewdown. 

Co-Owner at Dialectic Brewing Company Dylan Hilfer-Schafer says, “Right here we have 15 gallons of our next batch coming up and this one will be a strawberry and basil Gose. So it’s about done fermenting right now but we are going to just add an ounce of basil and let that steep in there for a few days and then we also have 8 lbs of fresh strawberry.”


​I don’t want add too much more and ruin the surprise… so you will have to go in and taste his brew for yourself.

But the pandemic has hit many of these breweries hard.

Schafer adds, “I just want to encourage people to be patient and keep up their support because all of your guys viewers who are coming out and drinking the beer and supporting their local businesses are helping us get through this. And we need our community to get through this.”

The first Crosstown Brew Down went amazing Woody says, and most–if not all– breweries sold out of their batches within 24 hours.

The upcoming Crosstown Brew Down will be on June 12th. Fifty percent of all sales are directly donated to United Way Backpack Program.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Honoring Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Officer Cody Holte"

Bismarck Blast tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast tournament"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20"

Remembering a local inspiration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering a local inspiration"

Robert One Minute 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-6"

Sabre Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs"

KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5"

Fastpitch Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fastpitch Softball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

OneFargo Peaceful Gathering

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneFargo Peaceful Gathering"

Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Virtual Pet Adoption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Pet Adoption"

Cannabis Signature Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cannabis Signature Drive"

Honor Flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honor Flights"

Sugar Spinning Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sugar Spinning Sisters"

SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/5"

Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG"

LIFE HACKS: CARS

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CARS"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge