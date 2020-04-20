North Dakota Census response outperforming half of U.S.

Coronavirus
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. If you’re a census slacker and haven’t yet filled out the form for the 2020 head count, the federal government is trying another way to get in touch with you. Starting Wednesday, the U.S. Census Bureau is mailing out millions of paper forms to homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the once-a-decade questionnaire. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

One thing that’s seemingly fallen by the wayside during the coronavirus pandemic is the fact that the government still needs you to fill out your Census information.

The latest numbers show North Dakota has an overall response rate of 51.5%.
That number is just above the national average of 50.7%

In North Dakota, Burleigh County is No.1, with a response rate of nearly 65%.

KX News spoke with Census officials say one North Dakota city leads the country with a nearly 96% response rate.

“North River is the highest responding city in the country. Harwood is very close to that with nearly 80% of the responses,” said Kevin Iverson with the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

Iverson adds the response continues to lag in the Western portion of the state.

The non-response follow up, where a census worker knocks on your door, has been pushed back to August.

By the way, our neighbors just to the East — Minnesota leads the country in Census responses, at over 60%.

