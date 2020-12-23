North Dakota companies helping keep COVID-19 vaccines cold

A partnership between American Welding & Gas and the Dakota Gasification Company is providing the process needed to keep COVID-19 vaccines cold.

“For liquid CO2, that temperature is right around 70 below zero, so a little bit colder than we usually get on a January night in North Dakota, but they need about 80 below zero in order to keep the vaccine viable. The dry ice is about 110 below zero,” American Welding & Gas Vice President of Sales Chet Karsnia said.

Karsnia says the health department reached out in October when vaccine discussions first started. AW & G, which is now contracted with the DOH, had worked with DGC before, and so teamed up to make it happen.

“A couple weeks ago we got a call from our customer, AWG, to help supply the liquid CO2 to commission the state health department’s CO2 tank to feed their dry ice machine in order to store the vaccines at a safe level,” DGC Marketing Account Manager Zach Jacobson said.

Here’s how it works: DGC supplies AW & G with carbon dioxide produced at the Great Plains Synfuels Plant. AW & G then feeds the CO2 into a dry ice pelletizer where it’s compressed and becomes dry ice chips that can stay cold for days. The health department now has a liquid CO2 tank on site.

“It was a good opportunity for us to help our own and get everybody as healthy as possible, and kind of get through this tough time together,” Jacobson said.

Karsnia says they’ll be providing the dry ice indefinitely.

“As long as they need it, we’re going to keep providing it,” Karsnia said.

Early shipments of the newly approved Moderna vaccine arrived in the state Monday.