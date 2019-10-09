North Dakota Council for Exceptional Children Award Winners 2019

News

Three Minot women won North Dakota Council for Exceptional Children (North Dakota CEC) Awards for 2019.

Winners Kara MacIver, Molly Paszek and Niki Brose were announced on the Magic City Council for Exceptional Children branch of North Dakota CEC Facebook page on Friday.

According to North Dakota CEC, the Council for Exceptional Children is a professional association of educators dedicated to advancing the success of children with exceptionalities. They accomplish their mission through advocacy, standards and professional development.

Here are the winners:

Kara MacIver; General Education Teacher of the Year — 1st grade Longfellow Elementary

Molly Paszek; Special Education Teacher of the Year — Lewis and Clark Elementary and Minot State Teacher Education adjunct faculty

Niki Brose; Employer of the Year Award — Flower Central

