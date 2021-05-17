North Dakota Department of Health aligns with new CDC mask guidelines

The state Health Department is aligning with the new mask guidelines from the CDC.

The Department of Health said in a statement on Monday that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors or outdoors.

The decision not to recommend masks for those who have been vaccinated is based on the latest research, showing the vaccines are working and are highly effective — with vaccine effectiveness showing to be around 88 to 98 percent effective.

Studies have shown less than 1 percent of fully vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19. So, the risk of being infected or spreading COVID-19 once fully vaccinated is very low.

“Yes, we really believe that the vaccine and being vaccinated is the best path towards getting back to doing things that we want to do without putting each other at risk when we’re doing that. Every time that we get together, if we’re all susceptible and haven’t been vaccinated, we pose a risk to maybe transmitting this disease to others when we don’t want to be doing that. and so I think the vaccine is the safest way to avoid doing that,” said Kirby Kruger, NDDoH Chief of Disease Control.

A recommendation does remain for everyone to wear a mask when they are in a health care setting, traveling on public transportation, including airplanes, and when they are in a business requiring masks.

Those vaccinated but have weakened immune systems should consult with their physician to determine what’s best for them.