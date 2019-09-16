North Dakota drillers set oil production record in July

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators say drillers set a record for oil production in July.

The Department of Mineral Resources says the state produced an average of 1.44 million barrels of oil daily in July. That was up from the previous record of 1.42 million barrels a day in set in June.

North Dakota also produced a record 2.94 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in July, up from 2.88 billion cubic feet in June.

Statewide, companies flared 23 percent of all gas produced in July, or nearly double the 12 percent target.

There were a record 15,943 wells producing in July. The July tallies are the latest figures available.

There were 62 drill rigs operating Monday, up five from the July average.

