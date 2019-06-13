North Dakota drought has spread to more parts of the state

The lack of moisture is affecting farmers and their crops, but it’s also affecting insects. Grasshoppers and aphids over-populate in dry conditions.

They eat farmers’ crops and ruin them. The good news is, mosquito and wheat midge populations may decrease because of the drought. NDSU Research Extension Center has a tip for farmers dealing with insects eating their crops.

“Make sure you understand your scouting protocols depending on which pest you’re looking at, which crop you’re in because that will alter your scouting procedures,” Travis Prochaska, crop protection specialist NDSU.

“But on average, you want to visit five locations at any given field, usually about 20 plants at each location and you’re going to take a collective average,” he added.

The drought monitor is updated every Thursday.

