North Dakota ethanol producer explores more carbon storage

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An ethanol producer wants to figure out if the geology is right in eastern North Dakota to store carbon emissions underground, as is planned in the western part of the state.

Midwest AgEnergy is hoping to build a system to capture the carbon dioxide emitted from its Dakota Spirit ethanol plant east of Jamestown, about 100 miles from the North Dakota-Minnesota border, and bury it in rocks a few thousand feet below the earth’s surface.

That process, known as carbon storage or sequestration, has gained huge interest among the state’s ethanol and coal industries, mostly in central and western North Dakota.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the rock formations become shallower as they extend east toward Jamestown and the Red River Valley.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories