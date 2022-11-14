BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Game and Fish has announced their fall series of public advisory board meetings — as well as a major public hearing regarding new rules and amendments to North Dakota’s administration.

These meetings, which are hosted every spring and fall, provide citizens with an opportunity to discuss fish and wildlife issues, as well as ask questions to their local advisory board members.

Here is a list of the districts which will be hosting meetings, as well as the dates, times, and contact information for each.

District 1

Counties: Divide, McKenzie, Williams

Date/Time: November 21, 7:00 p.m.

Location: Tioga Community Center

Host: Peaceful Valley Pheasants Forever

Contact: Kelci Hanson, 701-641-2097

District 2

Counties: Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, Ward

Date/Time: November 29, 7:00 p.m.

Location: Mountrail South Complex, 803 61st Street Northwest, Stanley

Host: North Dakota Fur Hunters and Trappers Association

Contact: Chris Pulver, 701-629-1475

District 3

Counties: Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Rolette, Towner

Date/Time: December 5, 7:00 p.m.

Location: Eagles Club, 7 9th Street South, New Rockford

Host: Eddy County Rod and Gun Club

Contact: Duane Duda, 701-302-0510

District 4

Counties: Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina, Walsh

Date/Time: December 6, 7:00 p.m.

Location: American Legion Club, 701 Main Street West, Cavalier

Host: Pembina County and Area Sportsmen’s Club

Contact: Roger Furstenau, 701-265-2960

District 5

Counties: Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Traill

Date/Time: November 28, 7:00 p.m.

Location: Community Center, 14497 42nd Street Southeast, Embden

Host: Four Corners Wildlife Club

Contact: Kyle Schultz, 701-361-7429

District 6

Counties: Barnes, Dickey, Foster, Griggs, Logan, LaMoure, McIntosh, Stutsman, Wells

Date/Time: November 22, 7:00 p.m.

Location: Eagles Club, 345 12th Avenue Northeast, Valley City

Host: Barnes County Wildlife Federation

Contact: Perry Kapaun, 701-490-1797

District 7

Counties: Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan, Sioux

Date/Time: November 30, 7:00 p.m.

Location: Game and Fish Main Office, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck

Host: Dakota Pheasants Forever

Contact: Jody Sommer, 701-527-2295

District 8

Counties: Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope, Stark

Date/Time: November 22, 7 p.m.

Location: Eagles Club, 345 12th Avenue Northeast, Valley City

Host: Belfield Sportsmen’s Club

Contact: Thumper Braum, 701-575-6674

The District 7 meeting in Bismarck will be live-streamed on Game and Fish’s website. During this meeting, questions can be submitted via live chat.

In addition to these board meetings, a public hearing will be held on Friday, December 15, at 1:15 P.M. in the Department’s main office in Bismarck to address both proposed new rules and amendments to Title 30 of the North Dakota Administrative Code.

Below is a list of the proposed new rules, as well as a brief explanation and their purpose.

Hunting Guide and Outfitter Examination- An amendment to allow the administration of written exams for hunting guides and outfitters electronically.

Noncriminal Violations- An amendment to increase the fee from $35-$75 for noncriminal violations.

License Limitations- An amendment to remove a retail bait vendor from losing their license if they have been convicted of a state or federal criminal game or fish violation in the past three years.

Assistance Covered by License- An amendment to update wholesale bait vendor assistant requirements.

Interstate Transport- An amendment to add bait vendor import of creek chubs.

Prohibited Waters for Taking Legal Live Aquatic Bait- An amendment to update language for bait vendor permitting.

Inspections and Records-An amendment to give 90 days for wholesale bait vendors to provide required records, compared to 30 days in the past, and proposed changes for licensed wholesale bait vendors to submit their records to the department before a new license can be issued.

Equipment- An amendment to add the fact that equipment entering a body of water must be free of aquatic nuisance species and may be inspected by a Game and Fish Employee, as well as a statement that boat docks, lifts, and related equipment must be dried for a minimum of three weeks before being placed in another body of water.

Water Prohibition- An amendment to change the state water commission to the department of water resources.

Organization and Functions of the Game and Fish Department- Organization updates.

Electronic Posting System- Creation of a new chapter relating to the electronic posting system.

Anyone wishing to attend the public hearing who needs special facilities or assistance should contact the North Dakota Department of Game and Fish at least seven days before the public hearing to make arrangements.

The full list of proposed rules for the Title 30 amendments may be reviewed here, at the Department’s office at 100 North Bismarck Expressway. A copy of the rules may be requested in writing from the department, by calling 701-328-6305, or emailing ndgf@nd.gov. Written or oral comments on the proposed rules sent to the Department and received by December 27 will also be taken into consideration.

For more information regarding the board meetings, visit the Department of Game and Fish’s website.