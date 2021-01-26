North Dakota guardsmen return from D.C.

Thousands of National Guard troops were in Washington, D.C. for President Joe Biden’s inauguration, including 129 North Dakota guardsmen.

Many soldiers left their families and homes behind to protect our nation’s Capitol,
and many volunteered for the job.

Capt. Justin Huber says it was a humbling experience.

“It was really amazing to see how many soldiers there were and to somehow, logistically, make that all work was very impressive. I had never been part of a large scale mission like this before, and so to have that and those real challenges. You can only train so much,” said Huber.

The soldiers had no complaints about their trip to D.C. and said it was a good experience.

