North Dakota health officials urge vaccine providers to stop using J&J vaccine

North Dakota health officials are urging COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson shots on recommendations from federal officials over a rare type of blood clot.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said the clots have been reported in six people who received the vaccine in the United States. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. There are currently no reports of any cases occurring in North Dakota.

“While Janssen use is paused, individuals seeking COVID-19 vaccination should receive Pfizer or Moderna,” said Molly Howell, MPH, NDDoH Immunization Program Director. “Over 180 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the United States and the only safety concern that has been identified is anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction), which is very rare and manageable with immediate treatment. No other concerning safety signals have been associated with either of the mRNA vaccines; vaccination against COVID-19 continues to be safer than risking the disease.”