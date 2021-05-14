North Dakota high court orders new civil trial in 2015 crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has ordered a new civil trial for a driver who caused a Bismarck expressway crash that killed two women, injured a third and produced a jury award of more than $1 billion in damages.

The 2015 crash killed 21-year-old Taylor Goven and 22-year-old Abby Renschler, and caused a traumatic brain injury to 21-year-old Shayna Monson.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jordan Morsette, who had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal charges.

A civil court jury in November 2019 awarded damages to Monson and the families of Renschler and Goven.

Morsette argued the damage award was excessive.

