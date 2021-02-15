North Dakota House narrowly defeats bill to make mugshots confidential

A bill that would’ve made mugshot photos confidential, except in certain circumstances, narrowly failed in North Dakota’s House chamber Monday afternoon.

The legislation specifically tried to make booking photos private, unless the person arrested was a fugitive from justice, convicted of the crime or failed to appear in court.

Bill sponsor Rep. Shannon Roers Jones argued that mugshots can stick with a person forever, and ruin their reputation — even if they’re innocent.

Those opposed, including Rep. Pat Heinert, a former Burleigh County Sheriff, says the pictures serve an important purpose for law enforcement and public safety.

“When people see the mugshots, they recognize some of these people. I can tell you stories about burglars who got charged with burglaries, several burglaries. Photos ended up on media or in the paper, and all of a sudden, we’re getting calls, saying I’ve seen that guy in my neighborhood the other night and my neighbor’s house got broken into,” Heinert said.

The bill got a “do pass” recommendation in committee, but failed on the floor by a vote of 45 to 49.

