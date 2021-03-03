North Dakota House votes to give lawmakers more time to overturn a veto by the governor

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The House finished up voting on legislation leftover from before crossover.

One of those resolutions would allow the legislature to meet after the session for up to 20 days to consider bills or items vetoed by the governor. It would also allow for the legislature to meet for up to 20 days to address an emergency or other urgent situations.

Those 20 days would not be counted in the total 80 days the Constitution allots the legislature for its biennial sessions.

“It’s simple to understand — 20 more days in an emergency like a pandemic or to overturn a veto. It’s still limited in scope, so by a 9-5 vote, GVA gave a do pass to House Concurrent Resolution 3005,” Rep. Vicky Steiner said.

The resolution passed 78 to 13.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Emily Murray

Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Luke Simons

Legis Cont'd

New Pest

YHF

COVID Hotline

Vaccine Clinics

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Continued warmth with cool down in sight

WALL OF HONOR

NDC MAR 3

WDA Basketball

Behavioral Health in Williston

Sports Tournaments Good for Economy

Custer Health

Drug Bust Follow

Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News