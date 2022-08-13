Credit cards make buying easy, but sometimes, that easy buying power can hurt our wallets… leading to credit card debt.

And unfortunately for North Dakota, we are one of the worst states when it comes to credit card debt.

According to Wallethub, North Dakota ranks 11th among the worst states with credit card debt.

The average credit card debt in our state is about $21 hundred dollars.

If you pay off the minimum for each month, it will take you over 13 months to pay off your debt.

Why are we so high compared to other states?

Experts say it is the high cost to travel and shipping costs to the state add higher fees for North Dakota families to pay.