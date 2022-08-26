NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Need to show your transcripts and degree? Now, there’s an app for that!

So far, North Dakota is the only state to have an app like this.

The app allows any high school graduate to digitally present their transcript to an educational institution or employer.

Users of the technology can have all their degrees, certifications, badges, and skills located in one accessible and secure location.

The purpose is to get North Dakotans ahead of the game and to allow access to all employment opportunities.

The app was funded through grants from Walmart and the National Center for Education Statistics.

By creating a database with your information and job skills accumulated over time, this app can help store that information for your employers.

“It really broadens the ability for someone to see outside of their own environment and find opportunities where they never would’ve looked before. North Dakota citizens will be more empowered to start using those services before others,” says SLDS Program Manager, Tracy Korsmo.

He says all ages and educational backgrounds can use this in the state.