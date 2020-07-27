North Dakota man upgrades his home-made hand sanitizer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Months ago, Marlo Anderson and his wife Alice made their own North Dakota hand sanitizer called Germ Off.

Using a certified recipe from the World Health organization, it blew up all around the area and was sold in stores across the state.

However, it didn’t smell the best so they created a new version called, SaffPower. They used ingredients like coconut and spearmint to give it a little extra something something.

Anderson says, “If you actually use this you would think it was a hand lotion first and then when we tell you it’s a hand sanitizer then you’re like ‘what?’ It’s got moisturizing properties because we are using cold press safflower oil also from North Dakota in this. It also has a moisturizing effect as well. So you sanitize your hands, you moisturize them, and it smells pleasant.”

If you do have one of their old Germ Off bottles you can trade them out for a new one. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/27

Germ Off

Monday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with a break from the humidity

NDC JULY 27

TikTok Ban

Sabre Dogs

Sky Dancer Casino remains closed

Racing

Top plays

Black Lives Matter marches for change Sunday in Fargo

Project Hope starts this week

100 days from the November election

Robert One Minute 7-26

3-vehicle crash on I-94

Turtle Mountain housing project

More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in ND

College baseball

Independent Baseball

"Mask-erade" Prom

MN mask mandate began Saturday

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss