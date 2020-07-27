North Dakota man upgrades his home-made hand sanitizer

Months ago, Marlo Anderson and his wife Alice made their own North Dakota hand sanitizer called Germ Off.

Using a certified recipe from the World Health organization, it blew up all around the area and was sold in stores across the state.

However, it didn’t smell the best so they created a new version called, SaffPower. They used ingredients like coconut and spearmint to give it a little extra something something.

Anderson says, “If you actually use this you would think it was a hand lotion first and then when we tell you it’s a hand sanitizer then you’re like ‘what?’ It’s got moisturizing properties because we are using cold press safflower oil also from North Dakota in this. It also has a moisturizing effect as well. So you sanitize your hands, you moisturize them, and it smells pleasant.”

If you do have one of their old Germ Off bottles you can trade them out for a new one. For more information, click here.