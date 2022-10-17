BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum will be getting a new addition. The State Historical Society and the North Dakota National Guard have signed an agreement to create a North Dakota military museum.

While the National Guard is helping fund and collaborate with the museum, the building will include all military branches. According to the Historical Society, 10% of the collection is military related.



Officials say the idea of the museum has been talked about for 30 years, and to them, the Heritage Center is the perfect location.

“There are stories from a lot of parents and older adults that grew up in this area and remember coming here. It’s a fantastic facility,” said Adjutant General Al Dohrmann. “And we are really looking at how we can make this accessible to everybody in North Dakota.”

The groundbreaking for the new museum is expected to take place in two years.