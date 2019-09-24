North Dakota mulling tribal flags display in state Capitol

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission plans to formally request that the flags of the state’s five tribes become a permanent fixture at the Capitol.

A committee of state lawmakers will hear the commission’s request Thursday. The commission’s executive director Scott Davis says he doesn’t anticipate there will be any opposition.

Gov. Doug Burgum declared during his State of the State address in January that he would display the flags outside his office in Bismarck. They represent the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation; the Standing Rock Sioux; the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa; the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate; and the Spirit Lake Nation.

Sen. Richard Marcellais, a former Turtle Mountain tribal official, previously proposed three failed bills to erect a display of tribal flags.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/24"

$250,000 Hole in One

Thumbnail for the video titled "$250,000 Hole in One"

Temperatures Plunge Later This Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temperatures Plunge Later This Week"

WDA_Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA_Championship"

Boys HS Tennis Sept. 23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis Sept. 23"

Kidder County-Washburn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County-Washburn"

Hostfest Dancers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest Dancers"

Child Abuse Arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Abuse Arrest"

Minot Budget Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Budget Approved"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

U-Mary Men's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Soccer"

Monday, September 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooding"

Remains Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remains Identified"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Mosque

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosque"

Portable Signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Portable Signs"

Vents and Winter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vents and Winter"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss