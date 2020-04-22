North Dakota officials outline plan to expand testing capacity for COVID-19

A plan to increase testing capacity for COVID-19 in North Dakota was outlined on Wednesday by Gov. Doug Burgum and Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, the director of the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.

This week, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) State Lab added nine lab professionals to help meet a goal of expanding to 1,800 tests per day by April 30.

The lab has six additional pieces of equipment on order and hopes to increase capacity to 3,000 tests per day next month, Dohrmann said. The lab also has added space to increase capacity, with new equipment being installed and is in the process of validating serology testing that looks for the presence of antibodies.

The state had 22 Abbot ID Now machines, which results in 15 minutes or less, before the pandemic and has added 15 new machines, deploying 13 of them to local laboratories.

They said the state continues to partner with tribal nations, conducting test collection events at both MHA Nation and Spirit Lake Nation which resulted in roughly 700 individuals being tested, and long-term care facilities.