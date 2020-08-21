North Dakota ranks 3rd nationally for share of drivers who don’t buckle up

A new report compiling car crash data shows that North Dakotans aren’t the best at buckling up.

Using data from the CDC, Census Bureau and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the report found North Dakota has the third highest amount of commuters who don’t wear seat belts — at 11.4 percent.

Lauren Bjork from the Department of Transportation says that their own data, however, shows numbers even higher.

Its 2019 survey found 17 percent of North Dakotans, or about 150,000 people, don’t wear a seat belt. Bjork says wearing a seat belt can be lifesaving in a crash.

“Not only does it keep you in the vehicle and you won’t be ejected, but it also prevents you from colliding with other people in the vehicle,” Bjork said. “People don’t always think about that but, you become a moving object and can cause damage to other people in the vehicle.”

Bjork says the DOT is currently working on a seat belt law that would allow law enforcement to pull over drivers they see not wearing a seat belt.