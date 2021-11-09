North Dakota ranks as one of the nation’s most charitable states

FILE – This April 3, 2019, file photo shows a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. For millennials who are passionate about contributing to the greater good, there are ways to prioritize charitable giving and make the greatest impact on issues they care about (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

With all the negative news out there, how about something positive as we go into the holiday season?

According to a new data survey, it turns out North Dakotans are among the most charitable and giving people in the nation.

As a whole, the state ranks fifth among the other states.

Personal financial website WalletHub put together the rankings, using 19 key indicators of charitable behavior. The data set ranges from the volunteer rate to the share of income donated to the share of sheltered homeless.

We rank fourth in the nation for volunteering and service, just behind Oregon, Utah and Minnesota.

And we’re in the top half of states when it comes to charitable giving.

Utah ranks at the top of the list for overall charity and giving.

South Dakota comes in at #22, Montana at #27 and Minnesota is in at #3.

You can read the full ranking at its methodology here.