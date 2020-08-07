North Dakota ranks second in nation for GED pass rates

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Friday North Dakota ranks second in the nation for GED test-takers.

The report shows that 88 percent of people (439 out of 498) who completed the exams to receive their high school equivalency diploma passed.

Those at the Department of Public Instruction say that ranking is not only important in maintaining funding for adult education, but also for the hundreds who may now have greater job prospects with their diploma.

GED State Administrator Stan Schauer explains why he thinks the state has been so successful.

“The people we have in the field. Our adult learning center directors, which there’s eight of them, the regional adult learning centers, and then we have our correctional system that also does adult education-like activities,” Schauer said. “They are fantastic people and they also have fantastic staff members.”

Wyoming came in first for GED pass rates at 90 percent, with 26 out of 29 test-takers passing the exams.

