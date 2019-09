The FEMA Region VIII ND Emergency Management Risk Map is available to review online.

FEMA put in over 500 hours and traveled around 7 thousand miles in-state meeting and collecting data. The map outlines areas of FEMA’s risk mapping, assessment and planning program in the state. It helps communities develop response plans to things such as flooding and other disasters. North Dakota is the first state to have risk analysis completed in every county.

To see how your county ranks click here.