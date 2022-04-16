The recent storm caused many events to be canceled, delayed or rescheduled.

But it could not hold back this group of rodeo queens and queens to be.

Friday April 15th was the intended start day for this years rodeo queen clinic, which would end today.



But, due to the storm Miss Rodeo North Dakota, Elise Burwell, says they decided to eliminate Friday from the clinic schedule to allow participants and volunteers time to arrive after the April blizzard cleared.



Burwell mentioned many of the participants, including herself, live on a ranch so there were livestock to attend to so, their safety and comfort was their main priority.



She says with the snowstorm, high winds, and low temperatures, they didn’t want to put the horses at risk for getting sick.



She says the Friday schedule and “classroom” work for the clinic was all compacted into one day, today.



Burwells says the clinics are great way for young women to gain skills they can apply towards their next pageant, and towards being a well rounded representative for the western industry.



She says they covered topics such as personality, social media, speeches, impromptu, and much more.



The skills she hope to instill in their participants will not only give them tools on being a good rodeo queen, but she says also to develop their character for whatever their next adventure in life may be.



Hence the clinic name, Creating Cowgirls with Character.

Burwell told KX that almost everyone who signed up was able to travel and attend today and even though no horses, participants got a chance to visit with a horsemanship expert.