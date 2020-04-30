North Dakota schools to share $33M for COVID-19 issues

Schools across the state will share $33 million after federal legislation was approved to address needs that have arisen due to COVID-19.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said school districts may apply for the relief funding through her office.

The Department of Public Instruction created an application for districts to obtain their share of the grant funds, which is posted on the NDDPI website: https://www.nd.gov/dpi/esser-funding.

School districts are encouraged to reach out to families and their communities for feedback when considering how the ESSER funds could be best utilized.