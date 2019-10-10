Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

North Dakota State Auditor announces re-election bid

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota Auditor Joshua Gallion announced his intentions to seek re-election Thursday.

More than a year away from Election Day, the first re-election bid has launched.

Speaking at Republican Party headquarters in Bismarck Thursday, North Dakota State Auditor Joshua Gallion announced he was seeking re-election.

In office since 2017, Gallion said he and his 58 employees have and continue to work to be a more transparent office.

“Every audit presents an opportunity for the citizens of North Dakota to see how their government is spending their tax dollars,” Gallion said.

This, as he continues to work under a new law signed by Governor Doug Burgum, limiting his ability to conduct reviews.

“We are moving forward, business as usual. I am motivated and encouraged to do the best job for the citizens of North Dakota,” Gallion said. “And if that requires a performance audit, then we will definitely do that.”

Gallion added he has no hard feelings against those who were for the law, passed by the 2019 Legislature.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/10"

A Winter Storm Update 10/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Winter Storm Update 10/10"

Safe Driving in the Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Driving in the Snow"

Snow Removal Routes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Routes"

Someone You Should Know: Bison From TRNP Donated To Three Affiliated Tribes, Standing Rock Sioux

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Bison From TRNP Donated To Three Affiliated Tribes, Standing Rock Sioux"

Shiloh Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Football"

North Dakota Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Dakota Economy"

BSC Virtual Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Virtual Hospital"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Dakota Air Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Air Museum"

Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Football"

Boys HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis"

Mandan Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Soccer"

Bismarck Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Soccer"

Plows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plows"

Snow Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Harvest"

Chimney Cleaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chimney Cleaning"

Final Preps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final Preps"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge