North Dakota State Auditor announces re-election bid

More than a year away from Election Day, the first re-election bid has launched.

Speaking at Republican Party headquarters in Bismarck Thursday, North Dakota State Auditor Joshua Gallion announced he was seeking re-election.

In office since 2017, Gallion said he and his 58 employees have and continue to work to be a more transparent office.

“Every audit presents an opportunity for the citizens of North Dakota to see how their government is spending their tax dollars,” Gallion said.

This, as he continues to work under a new law signed by Governor Doug Burgum, limiting his ability to conduct reviews.

“We are moving forward, business as usual. I am motivated and encouraged to do the best job for the citizens of North Dakota,” Gallion said. “And if that requires a performance audit, then we will definitely do that.”

Gallion added he has no hard feelings against those who were for the law, passed by the 2019 Legislature.